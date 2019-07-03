Humid weather continues with more showers and storms

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid, chance of showers and storms. High 89

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy, chance of showers and storms. Low 72

Independence Day: Partly cloudy, sticky, showers and storms. High 88

Friday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. 89(71)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. 88(72)



FORECAST DISCUSSION: It will be easy to recognize today’s weather pattern. It will be a lot like yesterday. Expect another hot and humid day with high temperatures near 90 and heat indices into the mid-90s. After yesterday’s rain, the first in several days, we have more moisture in the air so showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread with the possibility of damaging winds and isolated flooding from heavier rains.

Late afternoon and evening storms appear to be more scattered and sliding south with a leftover boundary. If that is the case rain may not interfere with the Red White & Boom fireworks. That looks like a pretty big “IF” right now. Another muggy morning is on the way with lows in the low 70s.

Independence Day: The same pattern continues with more sticky weather and a chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Heat index values will be as high as the mid-90s.

It will still be hot and humid Friday with highs around 90.

Have A Happy Hump Day!

-Bob