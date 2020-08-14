Humid and hot today and some storms on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, sticky, chance of storms. High 88

Tonight: Chance of storms, warm and muggy. Low 69

Saturday: Afternoon showers and storms. High 83

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. 67/84

Monday: Mostly sunny, less humid. 63/82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today: The same frontal boundary that has lingering near the Ohio River most of the week will lift north today. With it will come a chance of afternoon pop-up showers and storms even here in Central Ohio.

It will be a mostly cloudy and humid day. Ambient temperatures will rise into the upper-80s to around 90 this afternoon, while the dewpoint temperatures rise to around 70. So even though the actual temperature will be a degree or two shy of 90, with the humidity it will feel like about 90 at peak heating.

Tonight there will still be a chance of showers and storms. It will muggy with a low near 70.

There will be a chance of storms tomorrow with a high in the low-to-mid 80s. Expect a few stray storms on Sunday. A front will cross the region Sunday and bring drier and cooler air in time for next week.

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!!! Have A Great Weekend!

-Bob