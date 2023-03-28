COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than half of the planets of the solar system will be on display as part of a special night in the skies.

Partial cloud cover blocked the view in central Ohio Tuesday evening, which was the best chance to see a parade of planets, a phenomenon that occurs when planets line up on one side of the sun from the Earth’s perspective. This makes the planets visible when the sun sets.

Places where skies were clear briefly caught a glimpse of Mars above the moon, Uranus (very faint) near a vastly brighter Venus, and near the western horizon Mercury and Jupiter appeared for about a half-hour after sunset.

Venus is the brightest planet by far, while Mars will have its signature red glow.

A telescope or excellent binoculars were required for the complete view in the narrow window after sundown. Mercury and Jupiter were too low in the horizon in the west to spot, and Uranus is extremely small due to it’s distance from earth.

Uranus is a planet that rarely is visible on Earth, with NASA stating to look for a green glow to spot the eighth planet from the sun.

Last summer was the last time we had a parade of planets and another one is expected in June.

The Associated Press contributed in this report.