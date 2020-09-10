How National Weather Service determines tornado vs. straight-line wind damage

DELAWARE, Oh. (WCMH) — The National Weather Service office in Wilmington determined that a tornado with 80 mph winds touched down 4 miles east of Delaware Labor Day around 5:14 p.m. and traveled 3.4 miles, ending 4.5 miles northwest of Sunbury. The path width was 150 yards.

Tree 3-4 feet wide sheared off by tornadic winds near Alum Creek Lake. (Irena Scott)

This is the first September tornado in Ohio since Sept. 4, 2017, when another Labor Day tornado touched down, causing damaging in Crawford and Richland counties. That storm packed 130 mph winds (EF2).

Tornado warnings were issued shortly after 5 p.m. Monday evening for much Delaware County and northern and eastern Franklin County once rotation was indicated on Doppler radar. The storms produced high winds and torrential rain. A wind gust of 68 mph was reported at the Delaware County Courthouse, and 55 mph at Delaware County Airport.

September is not normally associated with tornadoes in Ohio, but this is not a rare occurrence. Since 1996, a total of 30 tornadoes have been confirmed in the first month of autumn. The average number of tornadoes dips after peaking in the spring and early summer, but a second short-lived tornado season in fall has become increasingly common.

The cluster of severe storms that rolled across central Ohio north of Columbus produced scattered straight-line wind damage paralleling U.S. 36 from near Marysville to Delaware and Sunbury. Another strong storm topple trees around Mount Vernon, one blocking travel Route 13. Heavy downpours persisted after the storms carrying damaging winds moved east. Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches were common north of U.S. 36. across the northern part of the state.

The National Weather Service surveyed the path of wind damage and found most of the trees fell in a straight line. However, one embedded tornado was evident in damage to a home and barn on Jumper Road. This is where debris was lofted some distance and scattered in a pattern indicating rotation on the ground, mostly shingles and insulation.

Brandon Peloquin, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, explained during the storm survey that “we’re out here in the field to look at the damage, see how things were blown, what direction the trees and anything else is pointing, and then that can help us determine what actually caused the damage.”

“If all the trees are pointed in the same direction, say from west to east, that would be wind damage, but if we see trees knocked down pointed all different directions, especially in the opposite of where the storm was moving, that could be a signal of a tornado,” Peloquin said.

Comparing the debris pattern with radar images that showed some rotation along the path of the storm, the National Weather Service confirmed an embedded tornado in the swath of damage. The storm likely passed directly over Alum Creek.

Severe weather can happen at any time, so it is important to make sure that you have a plan and aware of the weather. If storms develop, check your NBC4 mobile weather app and NBC4i.com/weather to keep up with the latest weather conditions.