COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Snowflakes have been few and far between this winter, with only a few dustings adding up to barely an inch in Columbus in total.

The main driver of weather systems in recent weeks has been an El Niño pattern, which historically favors a mild Pacific flow, with a strong southern branch of the jet stream, deflecting arctic air north of Ohio, except for brief incursions. Arctic air is confined by the northern branch in a split flow remaining near and north of the Midwest.

There are some developments in favor of at least a little snow, beginning this weekend. The latest Pacific energy came ashore in the West midweek that will help develop low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico

Present indications favor a track well south the Ohio Valley, which would only bring pockets of wet snow beginning early Saturday, tapering off to snow showers and a little drizzle in the afternoon.

Preliminary most likely accumulations around the state will fall in the 1- to 2-inch range, with the heavier totals south and east of Columbus.

The storm will move to the Mid-Atlantic Coast Saturday evening, bringing a quick shot of heavier snow, changing to rain along the I-95 corridor.

A secondary upper-level system will slide in behind the first wave early Sunday, bringing a quick shot of snow in the morning, ending as a few snow and rain showers midday. Accumulations will be light with the quick movement, around 1 inch or a bit more in spots. Afternoon readings will rise into the upper 30s, so roads will be mostly wet from midday onwards.

Yet another more potent will arrive on Tuesday of next week, but this time the track will be west of Ohio, resulting in a brief period of snow late Monday changing to rain, with strong winds, as temperatures rise into the upper 40s. The rain will end as some snow and flurries Wednesday, with gusty winds persisting.