How much snow is expected in Columbus? Winter Weather Advisory for much of central Ohio

More wintry weather conditions are on the way tonight, and they are already triggering the need for winter weather advisories in South Central and Southwest Ohio.

These advisories are set to be in effect from 4 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Tuesday. During that time, snow will be accumulating and could lead to a hazardous morning commute due to slippery road conditions.

Snowfall today will start late in the afternoon well to the north of the advisory.

By the start of the evening drive, snow flurries and showers will fill in along and northwest of highway 4.

By the end of the evening drive, around 7 p.m. snow showers will fill in along and northwest of the I-71 corridor.

These snow showers are north of a front and become more widespread overnight.

Light to moderate snowfall will continue overnight.

Snowfall will continue through the morning drive.

Snow showers will start to taper off by the late morning, and then we’ll just be left with cold temperatures and clouds by the afternoon.

Heavier snowfall totals will stay down to the south, closer to the front.

Widespread, we could see around 1-3″ of snow. Locally higher amounts over 2-3″ will be possible to the southwest, while areas northwest of I-71 will only be looking at around 1/2- 1 1/2″ of fresh snow.

Cold air and road temperatures will contribute to the chance for icy, slick roads.

Remember, “ice & snow, take it slow!” It is always a good idea to plan for extra travel time and extra breaking distance between your car and the car in front of you when traveling during wintry weather.