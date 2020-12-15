STORM TEAM 4 has declared a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday:

We are watching an incoming large weather system that will bring in precipitation on Wednesday morning as snow showers to start, but rain will mix in. This will make for the possibility of a bit of slick to slushy travel at times Wednesday into Wednesday night.

We are watching an incoming large weather system that will bring in precipitation on Wednesday morning as snow showers to start, but rain will mix in. This will make for the possibility of a bit of slick to slushy travel at times Wednesday into Wednesday night.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

First off… this evening/overnight will be quiet and dry, and this will remain overnight tonight and into the early morning.

If you are a very early morning commuter, you should be fine on Wednesday, but as this system moves up into our backyard we will see our atmosphere start to become saturated, and quickly we will go from dry to snow showers during the mid-morning on Wednesday.

By midday we will see snow showers becoming more numerous with wet snow and some rain showers mixed in as well. The low will continue to try to pump in some slightly warmer air that will make for lower snowfall ratios (less snow per inch of melted water).

It appears there will be less available moisture in the northern part of the state, further away from the system, so snowfall numbers will be the lowest in this area. In the south there will be higher amounts of moisture available, but the temps will be less favorable for higher snow numbers.

It appears that looking at the bulk of our data, which is in agreement that the highest totals will very likely end up being in the eastern portions of the state. By far, the highest totals will be well to the east of Ohio, where some locations will see a foot or more of snow.

We will need to watch very closely is how much warm air works in, and where the heaviest bands of moisture end up moving through during the day on Wednesday/Wednesday evening.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for the eastern portion of the state for several inches plus of snow, which could make travel difficult.

As we head into Wednesday night, temps will slowly dip below freezing, so untreated roads, slushy roads, and wet surfaces could see some refreeze also.

On Thursday we have the possibility of seeing some light snow flurries, mixed with some patchy cold drizzle as highs will climb into the middle 30s making for a fairly crummy day, but its December…..so that’s happens.

The weekend promises some warmer temps above normal in the lower to mid 40s, so there is something looking up!

-Dave