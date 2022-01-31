Timing of the rain, snow and ice:

After a sunny start to the workweek, rain, snow and ice are on the way for the middle of the week.

As high pressure moves off to the east on Tuesday, a southerly breeze will kick in and warm temperatures in Central Ohio into the mid to upper 40s.

Then, we’ll make room for a cold front to slide into Central Ohio Wednesday and Thursday.

With warmer air in place and temperatures above freezing, any showers on Wednesday will be a chilly rain.

With temperatures above freezing, rain will be the primary precipitation we see in Central Ohio, with snow and ice in the northwest corner of the state.

Wednesday night into Thursday, the front will hang around the I-71 corridor and work as a boundary between rain & snow as well as a cold northerly vs warmer southerly breeze.

Along I-71, we will see not only a mix of rain and snow, but a mixture of icy precipitation including sleet and freezing rain.

As we approach sunset, colder air will filter into Central Ohio and eventually rain, sleet and freezing rain will change over to snow.

By Friday morning, snow showers will start to slide southeast out of the state.

Driving in winter weather:

Roads will be difficult to treat since anything coming down from the clouds will start as rain before turning into a wintry mix.

If you have to travel on icy roads, remember “ice & snow, take it slow.” Since roads will be slick, it will be important to remember to plan for extra travel time as well as extra breaking distance between yourself and the car in front of you.

For the latest weather information:

Stay connected to the latest forecast for central Ohio by watching NBC4, checking NBC4i.com/weather or downloading the free Storm Team 4 Mobile Weather app on your smartphone or tablet.