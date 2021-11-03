November is bringing in the first lake effect snowfall of the season across the Great Lakes region.

The National Weather Service in Gaylord, MI shared a video of big snowflakes falling across northern parts of the state leading to several inches of fresh snow.

It’s a winter wonderland at the office 🌨❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/5Nm3i0XDdE — NWS Gaylord (@NWSGaylord) November 2, 2021

Even here in Ohio, we can see that lake enhanced, or lake effect snowfall result in some big snow totals.

Northern Michigan over the last 48 hours has measured several inches to nearly a foot of fresh powder near Waters, and more snow is in the forecast for them again tonight.

The end of fall and the start of winter are prime times where we see pockets of heavy snow thanks to the lakes.

The reason months like November and December are more likely to see Lake effect snow events are simply because water takes a longer time to cool down than air.

So, the general setup for lake effect snowfall starts with colder air moving across a warmer, unfrozen lake.

This warming naturally creates lift, bringing up not only warmer air, but moisture up with it, which forms a cloud.

As that cloud moves back over land and into a much colder environment, it’s ready to start snowing.

Here in Columbus, we normally don’t see our first measurable snowfall, 0.1 inches or more, until November 20.

However, Columbus has seen its first measurable snow as early as October 10 and as late as January 10.

With colder temperatures settling in, and lake temperatures still well above normal, it won’t be long before Ohio starts to talk about lake effect snowfall in the forecast as well.