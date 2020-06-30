Hottest week of the year heading towards Independence Day

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, very warm, pop-ups south. High 91

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, muggy late. Low 68

Wednesday: Sunny, very warm. High 90

Thursday: Brilliant sunshine, hotter, moderately humid. 69/91

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot afternoon, humid. 68/93

Independence Day: Mostly sunny, sticky, isolated pop-up. 70/92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

What is left a weak frontal system will linger near southwest Ohio today. It will continue to be the focus for pop-up showers and storms in the southwestern part of our area especially this afternoon. The high temperature will be around 90 again. With the humidity the heat index will be a degree or two warmer.

Any pop-ups will tend to dissipate around sunset with the loss of daytime heating. Expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies again by sunrise. It will be a muggy morning. The low will be near 70.

Also by tomorrow morning the boundary which has been the focus for pop-up showers and storms retreats farther south and drier, but still very warm air, works into the state from the north.

Morning lows will stay near 70 and afternoon highs will be around 90 tomorrow and Thursday. It will actually be a degree or two hotter and more humid in the afternoons on Friday through the Independence Day holiday weekend.

This will be the hottest week of the year but not near record heat territory. Today’s record is 99 (1901). Records are near 100 until the 4th. That record is 104 (1911).

-Bob