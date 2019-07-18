Hottest weather of the season so far coming

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A portion of Central Ohio, including the Columbus Metro area, is now under an excessive heat warning until Saturday at 8 p.m.

The excessive heat warning went into effect at 2 p.m.

Expect even more uncomfortable conditions Friday and Saturday, when the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like 100-105 degrees. Daytime temperatures will soar into the mid-90s with a tropical air mass.

A large dome of heat is building across the eastern two-thirds of the country to create a broad pattern of extreme heat and humidity from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic states.

The only localized cooling will come from isolated late-day thunderstorms that will be few and far between until a cold front pushes south from the Great Lakes late Sunday.

Cooler and less humid conditions will follow early next week, with highs falling back into the seasonable low to mid-80s/.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Storm Team 4

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools