Hottest weather of the season so far coming

A portion of Central Ohio, including the Columbus Metro area, is now under an excessive heat warning until Saturday at 8 p.m.

The excessive heat warning went into effect at 2 p.m.

Expect even more uncomfortable conditions Friday and Saturday, when the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like 100-105 degrees. Daytime temperatures will soar into the mid-90s with a tropical air mass.

A large dome of heat is building across the eastern two-thirds of the country to create a broad pattern of extreme heat and humidity from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic states.

The only localized cooling will come from isolated late-day thunderstorms that will be few and far between until a cold front pushes south from the Great Lakes late Sunday.

Cooler and less humid conditions will follow early next week, with highs falling back into the seasonable low to mid-80s/.

