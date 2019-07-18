Hottest Weather of The Season Moves In

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog early, mostly sunny, hot and humid.High 91

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low 75

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, tropical humidity. High 95

Saturday: Sunshine, hot and sticky. 96(76)

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid, scattered showers and storms p.m. 93(75)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The patchy fog should burn off by mid-morning. Skies will go from partly to mostly sunny today. A strengthening mid-level ridge of high pressure is building into the Ohio Valley from the south. Under that ridge, or heat dome, the next few days will be very hot and humid. Today’s high will be in the low 90s. With dew point temperatures in the low 70s the heat index peak temp will be near 100.

It will be partly cloudy, very warm and muggy again tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for today and Saturday for most of the area including Franklin county and Columbus. Temperatures will reach mid to upper 90s and heat indices will reach to around or above 105 degrees. Take frequent breaks in the A/C from this kind of heat, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, pay special attention to children, the elderly and pets.

A cold front will drop into the region Sunday. The results will be lower temperatures and humidity. Expect scattered thunderstorms and highs “only” in the low to mid-90s Sunday.

Stay Hydrated. Stay Cool.

-Bob