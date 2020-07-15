Hotter today, humid with chances of storms starting tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot afternoon. High 93

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low 71

Thursday: Morning showers, chance of storms, humid. High 90

Friday: Partly cloudy, humid, p.m. storms. 72/91

Saturday: Mostly sunny, humid, hot, pop-ups. 71/93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Though the center of surface high pressure has moved on to the northeast we will still enjoy its influence one more day. Today will be warmer with high temperatures rising to the low 90s in Columbus. Today the flow of air is southerly as it will the next few days. That means it will a little more humid today and a lot more humid by the weekend.



Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy by daybreak. There will be a risk of showers and thunderstorms by daybreak. The low will be around 70.



Tomorrow starts with a chance of showers and isolated storms and scattered storms in the afternoon. It will be humid with a high around 90 and a peak heat index in the low 90s.



Friday and the weekend will be fairly unsettled with chances of mainly diurnal thunderstorms. There may be some stronger storms with daytime heating as temperatures reach the low-to-mid 90s. Heat indices may be in the mid-to-upper 90s by Sunday.



Happy Hump Day

-Bob