Hot week continues, but fewer storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

Parts of central Ohio are under an air quality alert today and Thursday during the daylight hours: Franklin, Delaware, Licking and Fairfield counties. The combination of sunlight, strong heating and little wind will allow concentrations of ground-level ozone to increase to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

High heat and humidity will linger the remainder of the week, along with spotty late day storms that will become more numerous on Friday afternoon.

An upper-level low will start to push on the resilient high-pressure ridge, which will allow a cold front to encroach Friday night. We will get a break from the heat this weekend, with a few pop-up showers.

Forecast

Wednesday: Sunny. hot, isolated storm. High 92

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 73

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot, stray storm. High 93 (73)

Friday: More clouds, storms likely. High 92 (74)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, shower p.m. High 87 (69).

Sunday: Mix sun and clouds, storms. High 85 (66)

Monday: Showers, storms. High 84 (67)

Stay cool! -Ben

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

NBC4 Jobs

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Storm Team 4

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools