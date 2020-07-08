Hot week continues, but fewer storms

Parts of central Ohio are under an air quality alert today and Thursday during the daylight hours: Franklin, Delaware, Licking and Fairfield counties. The combination of sunlight, strong heating and little wind will allow concentrations of ground-level ozone to increase to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

High heat and humidity will linger the remainder of the week, along with spotty late day storms that will become more numerous on Friday afternoon.

An upper-level low will start to push on the resilient high-pressure ridge, which will allow a cold front to encroach Friday night. We will get a break from the heat this weekend, with a few pop-up showers.

Forecast

Wednesday: Sunny. hot, isolated storm. High 92 Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 73 Thursday: Partly sunny, hot, stray storm. High 93 (73) Friday: More clouds, storms likely. High 92 (74) Saturday: Partly cloudy, shower p.m. High 87 (69). Sunday: Mix sun and clouds, storms. High 85 (66) Monday: Showers, storms. High 84 (67)

Stay cool! -Ben