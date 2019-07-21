Hot weather on the anniversary of the hottest day on record

Today is the anniversary of the hottest day on record so it’s only fitting that the theme for the weekend continues to be the heat!

While Sunday’s high temperatures are not expected to break into the triple digits, let alone reach 106, heat will still be a problem. High temperatures will climb to the mid-90s and high humidity will bring the afternoon heat index soaring back to 100 or hotter.

Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of the area until 8 p.m.

Even areas not under the advisory could see a heat index this afternoon in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

If you will be outside in this extreme heat and humidity, it is going to be extra important to make sure that you are drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, wearing light and loose-fitting clothing, and taking breaks in the shade when you can.

Remember that drinks with sugar, caffeine and alcohol are not substitutes for water. These will actually dehydrate you.

One of the biggest factors that go into the heat being so dangerous is the humidity and dew point.

When dew point temperatures, which is a measure of atmospheric moisture, jump to the mid-70s, it’s not only sticky outside, but becomes oppressive.

This oppressive amount of moisture in the air makes it harder for sweat to evaporate. This is problematic because it’s not the sweat on your body that cools you off, it’s the process of that sweat evaporating.

There is some relief from the heat on the way!

As a cold front starts heading into the area, it will interact with our moist atmosphere and trigger thunderstorm.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with strong gusty wind and heavy rain. So, in many ways, we are just exchanging one weather threat (heat) for another (storms).

The rain will continue on Monday as the cold front slides out of the area. This will give us a wet start to the workweek followed by dry, cooler and less humid forecast for most of the workweek.