Hot Weather Is Coming Back

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, warm. High 81

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 61

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 89

Wednesday: Hot and humid, afternoon pop-ups. 88(68)

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated showers. 88(69)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Skies will partially clear as an upper level ridge builds into the area from the east today. Afternoon temperatures will get back up to around “normal” this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s in Columbus. The range will be from the upper 70s northeast to mid-80s southwest. It will be mainly clear tonight. Expect milder daybreak temps within a few degrees of 60.

Tomorrow a warming trend really kicks in. High temps will peak near 90 and overnight lows will be in the upper 60s through the week. Needless to say it will be humid with heat indices in the mid-90s. It will be more comfortable with highs around 80 this weekend. We will have chances of scattered precipitation mainly Wednesday and Friday.

Have A Great Week!

-Bob