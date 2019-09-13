Hot Today, Relief Tomorrow

QUICK WEATHER
Today: Partly cloudy, humid, slight chance of late storm.High 91
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 65
Saturday: Cloudy early, then sunny, not humid. High 82
Sunday: Sunny, blue skies, warm. 85(61)
Monday: Mostly sunny, moderate humidity. 86(66)
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
It is another day of hot and humid weather. Afternoon highs will be around 91 in Columbus and in the upper 80s to low 90s possibly the mid-90s in a few in the metro area. Heat indices will range from about the mid-90s in Columbus to the upper 90s in the hottest spots. A cold front will move west to east across the region and bring chances of thunderstorms late afternoon and evening. A strong to severe storm with damaging winds possible can’t be ruled out. Chances of storms end as the front moves southeast.
Cooler and definitely drier air will move into the region behind the front. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the low-80s in Columbus and just into the mid-80s Sunday. There is a slight chance of showers northwest Sunday then a ridge of high pressure from the south takes over. That will bring us mainly sunny skies and warm weather through next week.
Try to stay cool today!
-Bob