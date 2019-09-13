Hot Today, Relief Tomorrow

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST Today: Partly sunny, humid, mainly p.m. pop-ups.High 90 Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered evening storms. Low 70 Friday: Partly cloudy, muggy, late storms. High 90 Saturday: Cloudy early, sunny afternoon, finally not so humid. 83(64) Sunday: Mostly sunny. 85(62) FORECAST DISCUSSION: The forecast for today will sound very familiar. We will get a mix of sun and clouds again. It will be hot and very humid again. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms, most likely in the afternoon and evening. They will taper off tonight. Afternoon high temps will close in on 90 again. With the humidity it will feel like the middle to upper 90s. Tonight's low will once again be around 70. It will be another very muggy morning.

Tomorrow it is the story of two fronts. A weak boundary may trigger a few showers as it lifts across the region. A cold front will bring chances of storms late day and evening. The timing will work out once again for drier air and somewhat cooler temps this weekend.