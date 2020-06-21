Hot summer weekend will give way to scattered gusty storms

Good Sunday!

A heat dome west of the Appalachians allowed the temperature to soar to 92 on Saturday, our first official day of summer.

A disturbance will approach from the west this afternoon, accompanied by scattered showers and a few heavier storms, with brief heavy rain and gusty winds in spots this evening.

The weather will remain unsettled through the first part of the week as low pressure aloft and a cold front arriving on Tuesday bring several rounds of showers and storms.

Cooler and drier air will work in mid- to late week, with seasonable temperatures in the low 80s.

Forecast

Father’s Day: Partly sunny, warm, sticky, late storms. High 90

Tonight: Evening storms, then warm and muggy. Low 68

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, scattered storms. High 86

Tuesday: Showers and storms likely. High 83 (69)

Wednesday: Clouds linger, some clearing, cooler. High 81 (65)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 82 (62)

Friday: Clouds increase, showers, storms p.m. High 84 (64)