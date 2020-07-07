Hot, humid week with pop-up storms

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, humid, few storms. High 95

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers, chance of storms. Low 72

Wednesday: Hot, sticky, scattered storms. High 95

Thursday: Partly sunny, steamy, stray storms p.m. 72/94

Friday: Partly cloudy, humid, storms likely. 74/93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It will be another very hot and humid day with highs in the mid-90s again. With the humidity it will feel like 100 at peak heating this afternoon. There will be scattered pop-ups throughout the day.

Tonight will be another warm and humid night. Temperatures will only drop into the low-70s, and it will take all night before it is even that cool. A few pop-up storms will be possible especially before midnight.

The rest of the week will be hot and humid with a chance of afternoon storms popping up especially with peak daytime heating, which will continue to be in the 90s. With a frontal passage some storms may be heavier Friday, but that does mean we will be able to drop a few degrees this weekend. Monday will be seasonably warm.

-Bob