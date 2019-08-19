Hot, humid weather continues to start the week

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid, chance of afternoon storms. High 91

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms, warm, muggy. Low 72

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, humid, chance of showers and storms. High 90

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, humid, chance of storms later. 89(71)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, less humid afternoon. 84(67)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy. After setting a record of 94 yesterday, hot, humid weather will continue today with highs around 90 and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Today’s record high is 101 set back in 1936.



Thunderstorms that develop this afternoon are more likely to be spotty or scattered with any severe activity isolated at best. In general less than a tenth of an inch of rain is likely. Of course a storm can produce more today and tonight. Tonight’s lows will be in the muggy low-70s.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow and peak on Wednesday with a cold front that will drop across the region. There will be a marginal risk of some severe storms tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper-80s to near-90 Tuesday and Wednesday.



High pressure will build into the region from the north starting Thursday. That will bring us drier and cooler air into the weekend. Highs will be several degrees cooler, in the low to mid-80s.



Enjoy Your Day! Stay Cool. Stay Dry.

-Bob