Breaking News
24-year-old Ohio man identified as Dayton mass shooting suspect

Hot, Humid, Isolated Storms Start The Week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, isolated afternoon storms possible.High 89
Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm. Low 68
Tuesday: Partly sunny, afternoon showers and storms. High 88
Wednesday:  Partly cloudy, scattered showers, chance of storms. 85(69)
Thursday: Mostly sunny, chance of late day thunderstorms. 87(68)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:
It warms up quickly today. It is in the mid to upper 60s in most locations around the region this morning, but it will be in the upper 70s by 10 and into the mid-80s by lunchtime. This afternoon there will be some isolated/pop-up   thunderstorms. Most of us should stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper-80s.

Tonight: Any storms will die down with the lack of daytime instability. Skies will be partly cloudy to clear. Winds will shift to the south which will mean slightly more humidity. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Increased moisture due to the southwest flow will set the stage for some thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon with a frontal boundary dropping into the region from the north. The pattern weakens but there will be showers and a chance of storms Wednesday. There will be a chance of storms Thursday before we dry out and cool off in time for the weekend.

Have A Great Week!
-Bob

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Storm Team 4

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools