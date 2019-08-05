Hot, Humid, Isolated Storms Start The Week

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, isolated afternoon storms possible.High 89

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm. Low 68

Tuesday: Partly sunny, afternoon showers and storms. High 88

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, scattered showers, chance of storms. 85(69)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chance of late day thunderstorms. 87(68)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It warms up quickly today. It is in the mid to upper 60s in most locations around the region this morning, but it will be in the upper 70s by 10 and into the mid-80s by lunchtime. This afternoon there will be some isolated/pop-up thunderstorms. Most of us should stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper-80s.

Tonight: Any storms will die down with the lack of daytime instability. Skies will be partly cloudy to clear. Winds will shift to the south which will mean slightly more humidity. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Increased moisture due to the southwest flow will set the stage for some thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon with a frontal boundary dropping into the region from the north. The pattern weakens but there will be showers and a chance of storms Wednesday. There will be a chance of storms Thursday before we dry out and cool off in time for the weekend.





Have A Great Week!

-Bob