Hot, humid day, showers and thunderstorms on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid, slight chance of showers and storms. High 92

Tonight: Very muggy, chance of showers and storms. Low 73

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, breezy. High 86

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 81

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

As the remnants of Cristobal are racing towards Wisconsin, the warm humid air will spread into Ohio as a warm front lifts across the region. We are starting out comfortable this morning with dewpoints in the 50s. By Noon it will be very humid with dewpoints in the upper 60s and around 70 by afternoon drive. Adding to an already sticky afternoon, high temperatures will be in the 90-92 degree range with a “feels like” temp in the mid-90s. That will make it potentially the hottest day of the year. The record high is 95 set in 1999. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

We are also in the marginal area for strong to severe thunderstorms today. A few storms may produce damaging wind gusts, especially west. An isolated tornado will also be possible. Storms should diminish overnight. It will be a very warm and muggy morning. The low will be in the low 70s.

Expect more showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, some severe. Wednesday’s high, with a cold front, will still be in the mid-80s.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with highs around 80. The weekend will be very comfortable with highs in the mid-70s.

-Bob