Hot holiday weekend, isolated rain

We are dealing with a lot of heat, but that’s not unusual for July–except when it lasts for two weeks! I still cannot see a day when we don’t reach 90 degrees through the end of next week.

Tonight we have a penumbral lunar eclipse coupled with the full moon (Buck or Thunder Moon) beginning at 11:07 ET, when a corner of the moon’s surface will start to darken passing through Earth’s outer shadow (lasting 2 hours 45 minutes). The best view will be closer to midnight.

Every day resembles the previous one with mostly sunny skies beneath an expansive upper-level high pressure area centered over the Midwest. As the surface high drifts east across the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes, northeasterly breezes will turn southerly, bringing an evident increase in humidity. Despite the heat and humidity, only an isolated storm is possible due to the strength of the ridge aloft.

An upper-level low will start to push on the resilient high-pressure ridge later next week, which may bring scattered mostly late day pop-up storms. By then we will be hoping for some moisture and a temporary break.

Forecast

Independence Day: Hot, isolated evening shower. High 94

Tonight: Fair, warm. Low 68

Sunday: Blazing sun. High 92

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. High 95 (70)

Tuesday: Hot and humid. High 94 (71)

Wednesday: Hot and humid, stray storm. High 93 (72)

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms p.m. High 93 (73)

Friday: Scattered storms. High 92 (74)

Saturday: Warm, sticky, few storms. High 90 (72)

Stay cool and hydrated! -Ben