Hot And Steamy Day

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, humid, isolated afternoon pop-ups.High 91

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers and storms, muggy. Low 72

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 87

Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid. 84(67)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, humid. 90(66)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The heat today will come with very humid conditions. We get plenty of sunshine with a chance of a few pop-ups especially this afternoon as it heats up. The better chance of thunderstorms will be well to the west. Highs will be around 90. With the moist atmosphere the heat index peak will be in the mid to upper 90s.

There will still be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Morning lows will be around 70 and muggy.

We have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow with a cold front crossing the region. It won’t be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s but it will still be very humid.

Friday will be sunny and less humid, behind the front but the weekend will bring the steamy back with highs around 90 both days. The hot weather continues into next week.

Stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat!!

-Bob