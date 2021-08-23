Hot and humid with storms midweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunshine, moderately humid. High 89
Tonight: Mainly clear, muggy morning. Low 69
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and sticky. High 91
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, chance of storms. High 92 (72)
Thursday: Hazy, humid, chance of showers and storms. High 91 (71)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

A mid-level ridge and weak surface high pressure will keep Central Ohio dry, hot and moderately humid today. Chances of even isolated rain are very low today and tomorrow.  Today’s high will be near 90 and into the low 90s tomorrow with more humidity. Today’s heat index will peak around 90.  Tomorrow heat indices will be in the mid 90s.

A few showers and storms may develop with a weak front northwest of I-71 tomorrow. The mid-level ridge over Central Ohio will build east to another ridge off the Atlantic coast this week.  So along with persistently muggy August weather there will be chances of diurnally driven showers and storms. High temperatures will stay around 90. Morning lows will be around 70.

Happy Monday!!
-Bob

