Hot And Humid Weekend

QUICK WEATHER

An Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution has been issued for today until 10pm. Today’s alert level is “unhealthy for sensitive groups” which includes children, the elderly and others with breathing issues like asthma and COPD.

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, few pop-ups.High 90 (Heat Index at peak heating: 93)

Tonight: Mainly clear, muggy, warm with patchy fog. Low 72

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy, muggy, isolated pop-ups. High 89

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny and steamy. 87(72)

Monday: Partly sunny, chance pop-ups. 88(67)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It should be quiet, for the most part, today. The sky will be sunny to partly cloudy. It will be very humid, hot and humid this afternoon. Overall we can expect less convection than yesterday. Still in this very summer pattern “heat of the day” pop-ups and thunderstorms are possible. Some storms may pack gusty winds and heavy rainfall mainly below severe storms level. The high temps will be close to 90. The peak heat index will be between 92 and 95.Thunderstorms will likely taper off with the loss of daytime heating but lows will be in the upper 60s to low-70s tonight.

Steamy weather continues through the weekend. Tomorrow will be hot and humid with chances of pop-ups and thunderstorms. Highs will be near 90. A couple of fronts dropping into the area from the north will help keep the weather interesting into next week. Showers and storms will be likely Sunday. Monday should be quiet with just a slight chance of pop-ups. Another front from the north will give us a chance of storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have A Great Fr-YAY and Weekend!

-Bob