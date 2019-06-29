Hot and humid, but a slight break Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The combination of heat and humidity, with a high of 92 degrees Saturday, really made it feel like we jumped into the middle of summer all of a sudden.

A weak cold front is sliding south through central Ohio tonight, kicking off a few isolated showers and storms, so a few areas could see a quick burst of rain.

The front will turn winds northwesterly overnight and bring a slight drop in heat and humidity Sunday, with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies.

Upper-level high pressure in the middle of the country will dominate this coming week, with a quick return to warm and muggy conditions, along with scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms driven by heating and ripples along a stalled front.

Tonight: Early storm in spots, warm and muggy. Low 69

Sunday: Partly sunny, not as hot, less humid. High 84

Monday: Periods of clouds and sun, scattered storms late. High 86 (65)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few storms. High 88 (71)

Wednesday (Red, White & Boom): Hazy sun, showers, storms. High 86 (71)

Fourth of July: Clouds, sticky, showers, storms. High 84 (70)

Friday: More showers, storms. High 85 (70)

Have a good evening! -Ben

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Storm Team 4

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools