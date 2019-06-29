Hot and humid, but a slight break Sunday

The combination of heat and humidity, with a high of 92 degrees Saturday, really made it feel like we jumped into the middle of summer all of a sudden.

A weak cold front is sliding south through central Ohio tonight, kicking off a few isolated showers and storms, so a few areas could see a quick burst of rain.

The front will turn winds northwesterly overnight and bring a slight drop in heat and humidity Sunday, with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies.

Upper-level high pressure in the middle of the country will dominate this coming week, with a quick return to warm and muggy conditions, along with scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms driven by heating and ripples along a stalled front.

Tonight: Early storm in spots, warm and muggy. Low 69

Sunday: Partly sunny, not as hot, less humid. High 84

Monday: Periods of clouds and sun, scattered storms late. High 86 (65)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few storms. High 88 (71)

Wednesday (Red, White & Boom): Hazy sun, showers, storms. High 86 (71)

Fourth of July: Clouds, sticky, showers, storms. High 84 (70)

Friday: More showers, storms. High 85 (70)

Have a good evening! -Ben