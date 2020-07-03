Hot and dry weather through the 4th of July weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, very hot afternoon. High 94

Tonight: Mainly clear, muggy morning. Low 71

Independence Day: Mostly sunny and hot. High 93

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. 69/94

Monday: Partly cloudy, steamy, stray pop-up. 70/94

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It will be just like yesterday. Expect lots of sunshine and decorative cumulus clouds. The temperature will once again climb to around 90, even warmer than 90 in the metro area. Also like yesterday, while the ambient temperature rises lack of moisture in the air will keep dewpoints about the same as this morning. That means it will be hot but not especially humid again. The high will be in the low-to-mid 90s.

Tonight a weak system will stir up some stray showers to the northwest. In Central Ohio it will be mainly clear. It will be moderately humid and very warm. The low will only get down to around 70.

There will be isolated pop-ups in southwest Ohio tomorrow. It will sunny and hot in Central Ohio. Independence Day highs will be 5-to-10 degrees above normal in the low-to-mid 90s.

Highs will be around or in the 90s through the middle of next week. It will be more humid as well as hot. Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast next week and we will definitely need rain by then.

-Bob