Holiday weekend comes with less rain

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Chance of showers, slight chance of late thunder showers. High 73

Tonight: Slight chance of an evening storm, some clearing with patchy fog late. Low 56

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 80

Sunday: Partly sunny, slight chance afternoon pop-ups. 65/84

Memorial Day: Partly sunny, chance of p.m. showers and storms. 67/86

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms. 68/85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday, FRI-YAY!

Mid-level low pressure will slowly cross the southern part of the state from west to east. The best chances for showers will be ahead of and then south of the low as it tracks east-northeast. The surface flow will continue to be from the southeast. With cooler air aloft it will be just unstable enough for those scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms later in the day. The normal high for today is 75. We will be right in the neighborhood.

There’s only a slight chance of showers or a storm in the evening. Skies will become partly cloudy and the air will become nearly calm. With all the moisture lately fog will likely develop before daybreak. Tonight’s low will be in the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure will dominate the weather tomorrow so skies will be sunny to partly cloudy but the headline will be the above normal high around 80.

Sunday will be summer-like with higher humidity, temperatures reaching into the mid-80s and a slight chance of afternoon pop-ups.

Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer, will also be very July-like with highs in the mid-80s and afternoon thunderstorms.

Wednesday and Thursday will repeat the pattern with chances of afternoon showers possibly with storms and morning lows in the summer-like 60s and highs in the summer-like 80s.

-Bob