COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 38

Tonight: Mainly clear, brisk and cold. Low 24

Tuesday: Sunny, cold. High 40

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, chilly. High 49 (27)

Thanksgiving Day: Showers likely. High 48 (39)





FORECAST DISCUSSION

Most of this Thanksgiving week will be pretty uneventful here. A large area of high pressure now centered in the mid-Mississippi Valley will include Central Ohio Today. That will give us a partly sunny albeit chilly day today. High temperatures will be between 35 and 39. The average high is around 50.

High pressure will continue to slowly move east across the eastern third of the country through Wednesday. It will continue to be clear and unseasonably cool until a frontal system to the west brings more clouds into the Ohio Valley starting Wednesday. Rain showers will move in late Wednesday through Thanksgiving Day.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the mildest days of the week thanks to a departing warm front and an approaching cold front. Rainfall totals on Thanksgiving Day should be less than an inch. Friday will be dry, very cool and breezy as the cold front speeds away towards the east coast.

Good Monday Morning!!!

-Bob