Hocking County EMS posted drone video of the tornado damage area on social media. Watch the video in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes touched down in Ohio during storms that moved through the state Wednesday.

That includes a tornado that ripped through Hocking County near South Bloomingville and was confirmed by the weather service Friday morning. A survey team is expected to visit the area to determine its rating on the EF scale, which grades tornadoes from 0 (light damage) to 5 (incredible damage).

We’re in South Bloomingville in Hocking County today. You can see there’s a lot of tree damage from last nights storm. Hear from folks working to clear the way tonight at 4,5, and 6 on @nbc4i. pic.twitter.com/aRYYe3G1Lr — Karina Cheung (@KarinaCheungTV) June 9, 2022

The weather service has identified these as the other tornadoes in the state:

EF-1 in southeastern Darke County

EF-2 near Tipp City

EF-1 north of Springfield

EF-0 north of Urbana

EF-0 near Sardinia

The tornado near Tipp City, in Miami County, was on the ground for about 14 miles. It touched down initially in open farmland, loosely in contact the ground and causing minor tree damage. It gained in strength as it approached Tipp City and ripped the roof off a Meijer distribution center.