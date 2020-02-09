Historic warmth in Antarctica and around the world this winter

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Record warmth was recorded in Antarctica Thursday, when the maximum temperature, if confirmed, soared to 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit at the Esperanzo base on the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula.

The data will be vetted by the World Meteorological Organization before making the record official. The WMO has reported that 87 percent of the glaciers on the northwestern tip of the continent have retreated in recent decades, in some cases significantly.

The previous high temperature record (63.5 degrees F) occurred on March 24, 2015, in the same region, which is administered by Argentina and the country’s National Meteorological Service. The lowest surface temperature ever recorded worldwide (-128.56 degrees F) was reported at the Russian (former Soviet) Vostok Station in Vostok, in the interior of Antarctica, on July 21, 1983.

The warmth was attributed to high pressure and a combination of northwesterly and southwesterly winds that moved rapidly downslope (foehn wind), warming by compression. The peninsula has warmed 5.4 degrees F. during the past half-century, among the most dramatic warming patterns in the world.

Both NASA and NOAA recently reported that 2019 was the second warmest year worldwide, based on land and ocean temperatures.

January 2020 set a record for warmth, globally, which was exceptional in parts of Europe and Asia. In the contiguous United States, NOAA reported that December 2005 and January 2006 were the warmest first two months of meteorological winter on record since 1895 (35.95 degrees F), surpassing December 2005-January 2006.

Scientists at The Ohio State University’s Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center track temperature and precipitation trends by drilling ice cores in mountain glaciers all over the world, including the Antarctic region.

The cores are stored in a frozen laboratory, where chemicals and particles in ancient air bubbles are analyzed in accordance with the time frame to gauge past climates. The oldest layers can date back hundreds of thousands of years.