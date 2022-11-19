BUFFALO, N.Y. (WCMH) — Waves of blinding snow, occasionally punctuated by thunder and lightning, reduced visibilities to near zero at times in parts of western New York near Lake Erie.

Massive snow totals of 2 to 6 feet encased communities in a deep blanket of snow, stranding vehicles and several snow plows. Snowfall rates were upwards of 4 inches an hour.

Dozens of flights were canceled at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and a state of emergency remains in effect in Erie County, where travel was banned south of the heart of Buffalo, with the exception of emergency transportation and plows.

Cars buried in the snow early Saturday in Williamsville, N.Y. (Brianne Betts)

The storm system is associated with a pool of frigid air and low pressure aloft over the Great Lakes that has battered the region for several days. Lake surface water temperatures were around 50 degrees, but as much as 40 degrees colder near the base of the clouds several thousand feet overhead, producing tremendous instability that causes moist air to rise and form waves of snow squalls.

By Saturday afternoon, Orchard Park (home of the NFL Buffalo Bills) and Hamburg southeast of Buffalo reported more than 70 inches of snow (6 feet), with some additional snow likely to come overnight with a reinforcing arctic cold front.

Snowfall northwest of Hamburg, N.Y., totaled 73.7 inches. (Chelsea Kilbury)

Farther northeast, Natural Bridge received 72.3 inches of snow from plumes arriving off Lake Ontario.