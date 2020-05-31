Hint of fall in the air this weekend in central Ohio

A northwesterly flow of cool, dry Canadian air is bringing a hint of fall on the last weekend of May. High temperatures will top out in the mid- to upper 60s under bright, sunny skies. Tonight will be rather cool for the first morning in June, with lows in the mid- to upper 40s.
High pressure will drift farther east on Monday. A disturbance dropping southeast Monday night will bring a few showers overnight that will move off shortly after daybreak on Tuesday. The weather will turn summer-like this week, with warm and moderately humid conditions, and the usual scattered afternoon and evening storm, typical of June.
A cold front will cross the state late Wednesday, but stall out Thursday, keeping the pattern unsettled with showers and storms until the weekend, when front pushes
Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool. High 68
Tonight: Fair, cool. Low 46
Monday: Partly cloudy. High 73
Tuesday: Early shower, sun, warmer. High 84 (62)
Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm, humid, scattered storms. High 87 (69)
Thursday: Clouds and sun, few showers, storms. High 83 (68)
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 83 (65)
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 83 (66)