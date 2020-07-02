Highs in the 90s through the holiday weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Brilliant sunshine, hot afternoon. High 91

Tonight: Mainly clear, muggy morning. Low 68

Friday: Sunny, hot, slightly humid. High 93

Independence Day: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. 69/93

Sunday: Mostly sunny, steamy, hot. 70/94

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Hot, hot and did I mention hot? Surface high pressure and a ridge of dry air will make today a very warm to hot, but less humid day. High temperatures will be around 90 again.

A huge ridge of high pressure will extend over the Ohio Valley over the next few days and begin to move east this weekend. Highs will be in the low to nearly mid-90s starting tomorrow.

More moisture will begin to work its way back into the region from the south this weekend. There is a only a slight chance of isolated pop-ups over the weekend. There is also a slight chance of pop-ups Monday.

Expect some scattered pop-up showers and storms Tuesday. It will still be hot and humid. Morning lows will be around 70. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s in spots.

-Bob