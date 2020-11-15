High winds knock trees and power lines, falling temperatures follow

HIGH WIND WARNING NORTH/WIND ADVISORY SOUTH UNTIL 7 P.M.

Strong winds developed behind a cold front, with damaging gusts between 40 and 60 mph, accompanied the passage of a cold front trailing a vigorous low-pressure system across the northern Great Lakes into Canada. Rain showers along a sharp cold front have moved east of Ohio, but some residual sprinkles will linger in the wrap-around, chilly air.

The sharp pressure difference, with high pressure in the southern Plains and colder, drier air arriving in the wake of the storm, will maintain powerful winds gusts into the evening, gradually diminishing overnight.

Sunshine, brisk and chilly conditions will prevail early in the week. A reinforcing blast of chilly air Tuesday could bring a stray snowflake early in the day across the north. The chilly weather will moderate later in the week, as highs rebound into the 60s starting Thursday into next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Windy, turning cooler, sprinkles. falling to mid-40s late. Tonight: Blustery, colder, some clearing. Low 32

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool. High 47

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, brisk, colder. High 41 (36)

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, chilly. High 45 (25)

Thursday: Partly sunny, mild. High 59 (31)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 63 (45)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 62 (48)