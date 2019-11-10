Here’s what you need in your car to be prepared for inclement weather

With ice and snow in the forecast, it’s important to take it slow and allow for extra travel and break time. Before you hit the road, there are some things that you should pack in a safety kit.

For starters, think warm. Even if you aren’t piling on the layers before you head out, make sure that you have a coat, gloves, hat, scarf, and blanket in the car. You might also want to throw in hand warmers for a quick warmup.

It’s also a good idea to throw in bottles of water and non-perishable foods like granola bars and nuts.

RELATED: Measurable snow coming with cold blast

In case of emergency, you will need a way to contact emergency responders with a charged phone. Think about keeping a car charger and an external battery in the car, too.

To help with snow and ice removal, you should keep an ice scraper in your car. Some ice scrapers are attached to a brush to help sweep away snow before you begin scraping. You can also purchase small shovels that fit in the back of your car in case you need to shovel yourself out.

Traction can also be a big problem on the ice. To help with this, think about throwing in salt to melt the snow or ice. Sand or kitty litter will also help give the fires something to grip.

There are also a few things to keep in your car year-round. Think about adding a flashlight and extra batteries in case you get stranded somewhere at night. A first aid kit could also come in handy at any time of the year in case you are in an accident. Jumper cables also come in handy if your car is having trouble getting started, and are small enough to store in the car.

NOAA weather radios are a great way to get weather alerts, and the NBC4i mobile weather app from the Apple or Google Play store will give you central Ohio’s most accurate forecast on the go.

When traveling in any sort of inclement weather, you should also make sure you have a full tank of gas.