Heavy rain could cause areas of flooding Thursday and Friday in southeastern Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pockets of heavy rain will develop within a wider area of moisture spreading rapidly across Ohio through Friday, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Ben Gelber.

Rainfall potential will range from 1.5 to 2.5 inches over the southeastern half of the state, as waves of low pressure ripple along a frontal boundary. A few embedded thunderstorms will result in concentrated rainfall areas.

The primary low-pressure system will track from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes Thursday and Friday, dragging a cold front across Ohio. Winds will increase in excess of 30 mph as the system moves northwest of Ohio.

Slow rises on creeks and streams in the southeastern part of the state could lead to pockets of high water and flooding in low-lying areas, before colder and drier weather arrives this weekend.