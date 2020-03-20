Heavy downpours and flooding in central Ohio caused by unseasonable tropical flow

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –Torrential downpours with clusters of heavy thunderstorms that featured frequent lightning during the early morning hours caused flooding in low-lying areas of central Ohio, leaving some roads underwater and several neighborhoods flooded.

Flood warnings are in effect for Madison, Franklin, Fairfield and Licking counties until 11 p.m. Friday, and portions of Knox, Coshocton and Muskingum counties through early afternoon. Record-breaking daily rainfall totals ranged from 2 to 3.5 inches.

Columbus has recorded 3.09 inches so far today, easily breaking the record of 1.60 inches (1984). A maximum total of 4.40 inches fell at Pataskala in the past 24 hours.

An unseasonably warm and moist subtropical flow converging along a slow lifting warm front early Friday triggered several rounds of intense downpours focused near and a little south of the Interstate 70 corridor.

The Scioto River at Circleville is expected to crest at 20.8 feet early Saturday. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding will likely impact Mill, Canal and Island Roads, and State Route 104 west of Circleville. Backwater flooding will also occur near Big Darby Creek.

Several rounds of heavy rain fell on top of saturated soils, following 1 to 1.5 inches of rain early Thursday. Many roads were covered by standing water, forcing some weary commuters to find alternate routes.

A portion of State Route 79 in Licking County south of Newark at Mile Marker 9 collapsed due to heavy runoff from a culvert.

Flooding in parts of Heath are resulting in evacuations along Licking View Drive.

Another line of rain and possible thunderstorms ahead of a cold front will move through central Ohio early this afternoon, accompanied by gusty winds. The sharp rise in temperature to 70 degrees at midday on the first full day of spring will not last, as readings will tumble back to late winter levels over the weekend, with temperatures on Saturday mainly in the 30s.

A hard freeze will impact early plants late Saturday night, as the temperature falls into the low to mid-20s.