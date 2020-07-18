Heating up with higher humidity, late weekend storms

The heat is on again, and so is the humidity. Fair weather clouds dotted the sky, but under high pressure over the central Appalachians, the weather will remain dry, with a warm southerly breeze.

Sunday looks to be the hottest day of this pattern, with temperatures approaching 95 and a heat index near 100 in the afternoon. Only an isolated storm threat exists during the daylight hours, but a weak front trailing low pressure over the Great Lakes will spark a line of storms Sunday evening across the north. Portions of that line will potentially bring us some gusty storms after sunset, moving through the I-70 corridor and weakening before midnight.

The frontal boundary will likely stall over southern Ohio Monday and Tuesday, allowing slightly cooler and drier air to filter into the northern half of the state. A couple of disturbances will bring scattered storms Tuesday and Wednesday, ending early Thursday with a stronger push of seasonal and less humid air heading into next weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. High 93

Tonight: Few clouds, warm and sticky. Low 76

Sunday: Sunny, hot and steamy, evening storms north. High 95

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 89 (73)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, muggy, scattered storms. High 90 (72)

Wednesday: Showers and storms likely. High 89 (73)

Thursday: Showers end, some clearing, cooler. High 87 (69)

Friday: Mix clouds and sun. High 86 (66)

Have a great weekend! -Ben