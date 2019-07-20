Heat wave will break Sunday night

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — High heat and humidity will continue through the weekend, with temperatures peaking in the low to mid-90s and humidity levels making it feel like it’s near 100 degrees in the afternoon.

A heat dome will slowly shift east over the weekend, maintaining a southwesterly flow of steamy air across the eastern two-thirds of the country.

A cold front will slowly sag south late Sunday across the Lower Lakes and northern Ohio, triggering some evening storms that will begin the cooldown.

A wave will develop along the front on Monday, keeping skies rainy but much cooler. High pressure will push east from the mid-Mississippi Valley starting on Tuesday, providing ample sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 94

Tonight: Few clouds, steamy. Low 77

Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun, breezy, muggy with late day storms. High 92

Monday: Showers, storm, much cooler, tapering off mid-afternoon. High 78

Tuesday: Lots of sun, pleasant. High 78 (60)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 81 (57)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (60)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 86 (61)

Have a great weekend! -Ben

