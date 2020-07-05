Heat wave continues, with an air quality alert

Parts of central Ohio are under an air quality alert today and Monday during the daylight hours, including Franklin, Delaware, Licking and Fairfield counties. The combination of sunlight, strong heating and little wind will allow concentrations of ozone to increase, until the wind increases and we see more widespread showers.

Every day resembles the previous one with beneath an expansive upper-level high pressure area centered over the Upper Midwest. As a surface high drifts east, light northerly breezes will diminish overnight, then turn southerly, bringing an increase in humidity early in the week. Only an isolated storm is possible through Monday due to the strength of the ridge aloft.

An upper-level low will start to push on the resilient high-pressure ridge by midweek, coupled with more moisture streaming north in a southwesterly flow. Expect scattered storms on Tuesday, then spotty coverage the rest of the week.

A cold front may encroach on Friday, with a renewed opportunity for needed rainfall, followed by a break in the heat and humidity next weekend.

Sunday: Blazing sun. High 93

Tonight: Moonlit sky, warm. Low 70

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. High 94

Tuesday: Partly sunny, muggy, few storms p.m. High 93 (72)

Wednesday: Hot and humid, stray storm. High 93 (72)

Thursday: Partly sunny, stray storms. High 93 (73)

Friday: More clouds, storms likely. High 92 (74)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, less humid. High 88 (68)