Heat rolls on in a scorching summer, but it was even hotter in the 1930s Dust Bowl era

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — July has been a scorcher in central Ohio.

The average temperature in Columbus of 79.8 degrees (4.8 degrees above normal) ranks as the sixth warmest month. The average high temperature of 91.4 degrees is only 0.1 degree shy of the July 1936 record for daily-maximum readings through July 19.

The July heat records currently being challenged in central Ohio date back to the drought summers in 2012 and 1999, but fall short of the infamous Dust Bowl era of the 1930s. The midsection of the country was devastated by drought in the 1930s, culminating in extraordinary heat east of the Rockies that produced great dust blizzards hat reached the East Coast.

The high temperature peaked at 106 in Columbus in July 1934 and 1936. An all-time state high temperature of 113 at a weather station in Gallipolis was recorded on July 21, 1934. Two summers later, during a blistering week from July 8-15, 1936, the temperature topped 100 degrees in Columbus each day. The highest reading was 111 at Paulding on July 10 in the northwest part of the state. Crops withered in the field and highways buckled in the extreme heat.

So far this summer, the mercury has reached 90 or higher on 22 days in the city. During the first heatwave that commenced on June 29 and continued for 12 days, four air quality alerts were issued for the Columbus area (Franklin, Delaware, Licking, and Fairfield counties).

An Air Quality Alert Day is declared when the projected value reaches 101 or higher, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive populations, particularly young children, the elderly, and people who have respiratory (COPD, asthma) or cardiovascular disease. Prolonged or heavy outdoor activity on hot days can worsen these conditions during peak heating hours.

“Ozone formation is driven by sunlight, and higher temperatures make those reactions go more quickly so that we build up more ozone in our region,” said Brooke White, air quality specialist with the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC). White said high-moderate levels of ozone were expected to persist until general rainfall and mixing occur.

Nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) created by combustion react with sunlight on hot, sunny days to produce ground-level ozone, which irritates our lung tissue. The primary sources of these compounds released into the air are motor vehicles (transportation), coal-fired power plants, and factories. VOCs are also produced by natural sources such as trees and vegetation.

Fortunately, during the recent 90-degree stint that began last Thursday, no additional air quality alerts were issued for the Columbus region due to breezy weather. The Dayton and Cincinnati metropolitan areas were under air alerts the past several days because of hotter, stagnant conditions. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in central Ohio was forecasted to peak at 64 Monday, which is monitored by MORPC and Ohio EPA.

The dry weather the past six weeks is also causing lawns to turn brown and stressing crops, especially in the northwestern part of Ohio. “In the summertime, we get a lot of really intense evaporation. We lose a lot of water from the surface really efficiently,” said Aaron Wilson, a climate scientist with OSU Extension and the Byrd Polar & Climate Research Center.

“Localized thunderstorms really aren’t enough to keep up with the water balance this time of year,” when the afternoon sun is highest in the sky compared to the rest of the year, Wilson added.

The heat has been extremely uncomfortable across a large swath of the nation. The heat index peaked at 114 degrees (factoring in the humidity) at Edenton, N.C., and Plant City, Fla., on Sunday. The peak heat index in Columbus reached 100 degrees at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Evaporation of moisture from your skin is limited when the heat index reaches 100, which makes it difficult for perspiration to cool the body properly. The persistent, intense heat adds to the heat stress outdoors and increases the risk of heatstroke with prolonged exposure and inadequate fluid intake.