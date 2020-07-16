Heat, humidity and possibly severe storms today.

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, on/off storms, windy and humid. High 91

Tonight: Storms taper off, mostly cloudy and muggy. Low 71

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

Saturday: Mostly sunny, humid, hot, pop-ups. High 91

Sunday: Partly sunny, sticky, hot, scattered storms. High 93

Monday: Partly cloudy, humid, showers and storms. High 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

As a front makes it way towards the Buckeye State scattered showers and storms are moving into the area well in advance of the front itself. These storms may be severe this afternoon and evening and can come with gusty winds and possible downpours. Otherwise the amount of rain will be less than a tenth of an inch. Today’s high will be around 90.

Tonight scattered showers and storms will taper off as the cold front moves ever-so-slowly across the state. It will be a muggy night and morning. The low will be around 70.

Tomorrow that same front will be the focus for more thunderstorms with the best chances in the afternoon and south of the I-70 corridor. It will be a hot and humid day with highs around 90 again.

The weekend will be fairly unsettled with chances of mainly diurnal thunderstorms. There may be some stronger storms with daytime heating as temperatures reach the low-to-mid 90s. Heat indices may be in the mid-to-upper 90s by Sunday.

Don’t forget your umbrella,

-Bob