Heat and air quality advisory in effect, relief in sight for weekend

Franklin, Delaware, Licking and Fairfield counties remain under an advisory for air quality. The combination of sunlight, strong heating and little wind will allow concentrations of ground-level ozone to increase to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. We are also in a heat advisory, as the heat index approaches 100 degrees, factoring in the humidity.

We topped 90 degrees for the 11th consecutive day Thursday, with plenty of humidity, enough to spark some isolated storms west of the Columbus area this afternoon. If we do reach 90 degrees again tomorrow, before a cold front arrives later in the day, that will put us in a tie for the third longest streak of 90-degrees days with the summers of 1934, 1936 and 1949.

An upper-level low will start to push on the resilient high-pressure heat dome by Friday, allowing a weak cold front to encroach Friday night. A few showers and storms are likely on Friday, and with the upper low lingering over the weekend, pop-up showers are possible to ease the dryness. Temperatures will cool back to more seasonal levels behind the front, with highs returning to the mid-80s beginning on Saturday through Tuesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot, stray storm late. High 95

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy. Low 74

Friday: More clouds, scattered showers, storms likely p.m.. High 91

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cooler, less humid. High 86 (69)

Sunday: Mix sun and clouds, storms later. High 85 (66)

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High 84 (67)