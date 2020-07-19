Heat advisory, gusty evening storms possible

The heat is on, and so is the humidity. The combination of heat and humidity will push the heat index near or above 100 this afternoon, so limit activities during the afternoon and early evening and drink plenty of fluids.

Puffy clouds are dotting the sky. High pressure in the Southeastern states is pumping plenty of moisture northward, providing fuel for some evening storms ahead of a weak cold front.

Low pressure over the Great Lakes with a trailing front and a leftover boundary from earlier storms over the Lower Lakes will spark a few clusters of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms across northern Ohio late this afternoon. A line of storms will likely sag south this evening into parts of central Ohio with a damaging wind and hail threat. Storms will weaken before midnight and push south of I-70.

The frontal boundary will likely stall over northern Kentucky Monday, where the better focus will exist. Temperatures and humidity levels will dip a little, but expect above-normal temperatures until a stronger cold front arrives later in the week. Storms are likely again late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and breezy, storms north. High 94

Tonight: Gusty storms before midnight, warm, sticky. Low 74 Monday: Mostly sunny, puffy clouds, warm. High 91

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms p.m.. High 90 (72)

Wednesday: Showers and storms likely. High 89 (71)

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated showers. High 87 (69)

Friday: Mix clouds and sun. High 87 (67)