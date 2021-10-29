COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Light to moderate showers. High 60

Tonight: Showers likely. Low 50

Saturday: On/Off light PM showers. High 56

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 60 (47)

Monday: Mainly sunny. High 58 (41)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Multiple rounds of showers with a few heavy downpours possible will continue today as low pressure moves west to east across the Ohio Valley into Pennsylvania. Umbrellas and other rain gear will be good choices if you’re going out. Though it won’t be nearly as mild as yesterday, temperatures will inch up to near normal, around 60. Unfortunately showers will be likely during the Football Friday Night playoff games. Tomorrow morning’s low will be near 50.



Tomorrow sprawling low pressure centered near the Ohio River will slowly lumber to the east and into the mid-Atlantic. There will be more scattered showers in its wake circling the low. They will be most likely in Central Ohio in the afternoon and evening. Expect showers during the Ohio State/Penn State game.

Weak high pressure will clear things up briefly Sunday and Monday. Another frontal boundary will bring more clouds Wednesday and rain Wednesday night and Thursday.



Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!!

-Bob