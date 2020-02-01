Hay shortage in Ohio worst since 2012 drought

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The volatile weather that varied from flooding rains to a modest drought brought many challenges for farmers throughout the Midwest this past year.

A freeze-thaw cycle last winter, centered around a short-term frigid blast of air at the end of January 2019, had lasting effects on soil structure that exposed root systems, which were damaged by frost heaving.

Then came the incessant rains in spring and early summer, leaving crops in standing water for months and making it nearly impossible for farmers to get into the fields, especially in northwestern Ohio. A record 1.5 million acres of corn and soybeans went unplanted in Ohio in 2019.

A drought developing by early fall after a hot, dry late summer. The winter has been unusually mild, with frequent bouts of heavy rain totaling more than 5 inches in central Ohio since late December. The soil is still muddy and unfrozen soil.

Two straight years of reduced hay yields in Ohio across the Midwest made it even harder for farmers to find hay to ship to Ohio.

Ohio State University Extension experts point to the heavy rain last spring that delayed farmers from getting into the fields until early summer. As a result, the late timing was unfavorable for harvesting quality hay.

Stephen Boyles, a beef specialist with the Department of Animal Sciences at Ohio State, pointed to stacked, tan alfalfa bales that are normally green. “Leaves are where the real nutrient value is,” Boyle noted, but last year’s cutting had too many stems.

The after-effects of frequent heavy rain during the 2019 planting season include higher grain prices diminished hay supplies this winter, forcing farmers to consider alternative warm-season grasses crops and protein supplements for nutrition and energy sources.

Grain, hay (alfalfa, dried cut grass) and silage (corn stalks and other plants packed when still moist) are less nutritious alternatives.

Maurice Eastridge, an Ohio State animal science specialist in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, said last year was “a very challenging year for the livestock industry. We had very wet conditions.”

Aaron Wilson, a climatologist at Ohio State’s Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center, who also works with the Ohio State Extension program, said, “We know we’re getting warmer. We know we’re getting wetter. But we’re seeing the seasonal distribution change in our rainfall. Intense rainfalls are increasing.”

“We’re in a critical 45-day window, where what’s winter going to be like,” said Eastridge, which will help determine the health of the root systems and a timely start to the planting season in the spring.