DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A strong thunderstorm that developed southwest of Columbus Friday afternoon produced large hail over between Plain City and Delaware.

Hail forms when a thunderstorm contains a strong updraft into a cold environment aloft, where tiny droplets freeze and form ice. The powerful upward currents (25-75 mph) keep the ice suspended for a time, allowing liquid droplets in the cloud to freeze on contact.

A hailstone aquires layers of ice and becomes lumpy, before being tossed out of the side of a storm due to the weight or weakening of the updraft. Hailstorms indicate a swath of hail many miles long and a mile or two wide that last for 5 to 15 minutes or more.

Large hail (1 inch in diameter or larger) can cause property damage, beat down crops, and rarely result in injuries to people caught outside. in the storm.

Small hail is typically pea- or marble-sized. Large hail ranges from the size of a quarter to golfball- and rarely baseball- or softball-sized, which requires an intense updraft of 80-100 mph.

The largest hailstone ever recorded occurred at Vivian, South Dakota, on July 23, 2010. One hailstone was 8 inches in diameter and measured 18.625 inches in circumference.

Earlier this week, soft hail–called graupel–fell in a squall late Monday afternoon. The difference is that graupel is associated with a cold air mass in the early spring, not a thunderstorm. Snow falls from clouds several thousand feet up and encounters a layer of water droplets. Water freezes on snowflakes, which become smooth and rounded like tiny ping-pong balls.