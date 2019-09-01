Gusty showers, storms, improving Labor Day

Stormy Sunday

A line of thunderstorms extends from Marysville to Columbus and Pickerington lifting northeast with heavy rain and frequent lightning. This activity is being triggered by a disturbance we tracked last night in Illinois, interacting with a slowly lifting warm front near I-70. Higher humidity will be conducive to a few downpours with gusty winds. We are in the marginal outlook for damaging winds from the Storm Prediction Center.

The temperature peaked in the upper 70s, but rain will knock the readings down a bit. The showers and storms will shift into the northern part of the state later this afternoon, creating a lull, but a shower/storm is still possible through the evening hours until the system exits to the east late tonight, with patchy fog forming in areas that received some rain.

The weather is shaping up to be quieter on Labor Day, with a few spotty showers along a weak cold front sagging southeast. The latter half of the day should be partly to mostly sunny and less humid, an finish to the holiday weekend for outdoor plans.

Warmer temperatures on Tuesday will precede a stronger cold front Wednesday that will mainly go through with some clouds, but little moisture, which will be cut off by the northward trek of Hurricane Dorian along the Florida/Georgia coast.

A nice early fall pattern will develop midweek through next weekend, with highs in the 70s and morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Dorian Category 5 Monster Hurricane

Dorian intensified rapidly this morning to a historic Category 5 hurricane (185 mph) in the northern Bahamas. Wind gusts were reportedly as high above 220 mph, according to the NHC. Landfall occurred at Elbow Cave, Abacos Island at midday. Data comes from Hurricane Hunters and radar, which could be catastrophic for portions of the Bahamas.

Latest model guidance continues to take the storm near the Florida coast late Tuesday, but with a northward turn that will skirt the coast. Landfall is becoming more likely on Thursday northeast of Myrtle Beach or over the Outer Banks of North Carolina Friday.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms around. High 80

Tonight: Lingering showers, storms early, fog late. Low 66

Labor Day: Mix clouds and sun, less humid, shower east. High 82

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 84 (62)

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, sprinkle. High 80 (68)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. High 74 (55)

Friday: Sunny. High 76 (52)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (53)

Have a great holiday! -Ben